CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWLI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $379.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.79. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.94 and a 12 month high of $427.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

