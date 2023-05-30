CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,870 SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 775.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $24.37.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

