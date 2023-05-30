6,390 Shares in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%.

(Get Rating)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.