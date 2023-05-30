7,500 Shares in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

NYSE AFT opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.