CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDHQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,612,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,148,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $27.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

