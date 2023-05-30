CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,121 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.2 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

