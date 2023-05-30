CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,493 City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIO. StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

CIO stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -216.21%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

