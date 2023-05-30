CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,897 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 617.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 485,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

