CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBRDK opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.