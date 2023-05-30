Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

WVE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,038.84% and a negative net margin of 1,021.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.