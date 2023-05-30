CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 393 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $225.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.24.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,399,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,259 shares of company stock worth $8,799,705. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

