CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,770 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

BK stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.