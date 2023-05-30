CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.