CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO opened at $138.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.