CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.79. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

