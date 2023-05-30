O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hess by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hess by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at $19,009,024.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock valued at $174,102,591. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

