Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Down 6.2% in May

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 10,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE DOMA opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Doma has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%. The firm had revenue of $96.37 million for the quarter.

In other Doma news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $37,774.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,635.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 1,870,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Doma by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Doma by 1,317.1% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,406,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Doma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Doma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

