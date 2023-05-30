Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,425,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 3,192,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 835.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCMF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

DOCMF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.