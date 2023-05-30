O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,860 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Village Super Market by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 7,052 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $160,856.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 11,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $257,259.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,604.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Sumas sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $160,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,393.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,635 shares of company stock worth $465,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.32. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $563.87 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 1.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

