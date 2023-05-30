CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $79,000 Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

