225 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $299.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.68.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

