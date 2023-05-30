Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Short Interest Update

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 955,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.10 per share, with a total value of $51,032.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,437 shares of company stock valued at $578,287. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 369.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 188,488 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Greif by 244.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $4,161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth $3,741,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. Greif has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

