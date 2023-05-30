O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.4 %

Haemonetics Company Profile

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

