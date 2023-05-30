Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

