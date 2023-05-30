O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,560 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.