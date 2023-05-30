Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CHYHY opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $20.61.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHYHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.