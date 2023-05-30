ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,531,700 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 6,959,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 634.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ESR Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

ESR Group Price Performance

Shares of ESRCF stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. ESR Group has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

