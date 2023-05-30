Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Down 6.2% in May

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,820,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 72,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 178.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,909 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Fisker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Fisker by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fisker Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:FSR opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Fisker has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 103.57% and a negative net margin of 103,404.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

