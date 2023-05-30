Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Decreases By 6.2%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAFN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 47.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAFN opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 0.23. BayFirst Financial has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.