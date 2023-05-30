Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,900 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 741,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Citi Trends Trading Up 1.5 %

Citi Trends stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.31.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Citi Trends by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 301.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 45.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRN. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home trends. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also

