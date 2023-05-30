Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,900 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 741,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Citi Trends Trading Up 1.5 %
Citi Trends stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.31.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRN. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Citi Trends Company Profile
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home trends. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citi Trends (CTRN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.