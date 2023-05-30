Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

