Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $137.46 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.44.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

