Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,456 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSCW opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

