Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.51 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,263 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.07.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

