Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

MMP opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

