Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 434,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 652,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of AVID stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

