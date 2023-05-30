Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $328,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cavco Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Cavco Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 248,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO opened at $271.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.47 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.26.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.