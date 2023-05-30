Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $357,000 Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 265.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103,210 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 46.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,206 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.8% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 142,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 81,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of BBBY opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

