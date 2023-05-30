Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 6,000 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 1,117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

RBA opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

