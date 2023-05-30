Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,821 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Mattel by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mattel by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $25.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.