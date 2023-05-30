Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $421,000 Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $143.67 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average is $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

