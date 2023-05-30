Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 164 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th.

NYSE:DDS opened at $287.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $417.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.63%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

