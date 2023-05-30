Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Up 23.9% in May

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 844,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Raymond James cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,485 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

