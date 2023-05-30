Short Interest in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expands By 24.0%

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

GMED stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

