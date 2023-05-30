Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 925,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,277.8 days.

Shares of Haitian International stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Haitian International has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Haitian International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

