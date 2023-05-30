Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in May

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

ENDTF opened at C$9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.81.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0749 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.