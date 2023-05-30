Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $491.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $491.35.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $418.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.05. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,783 shares of company stock worth $2,789,671. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

