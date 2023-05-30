Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $14.75 Average PT from Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 49,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $621.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

