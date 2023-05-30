Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

ROIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 1.2 %

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

