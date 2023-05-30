Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Price Target at GBX 260.60

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 260.60 ($3.22).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 295 ($3.65) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 275.40 ($3.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,055.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 291 ($3.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.18.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently 14,444.44%.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

